ABERGAVENNY Squash Club A team continued their championship challenge with a 5-0 home victory over Newport A, reports MIKE LOGAN.
Liam Eason and Tej Saran Singh won tight matches 3-2, while John Procter won his match 3-1.
And Chris Hill and Ellis Lawrence then both won in straight sets to complete the victory.
The following week, the A team took maximum points again with a walkover against Cowbridge A, who couldn't field a team.
These two results put the A team in second place, just eight points behind Swansea A.
Abergavenny B team also won both their matches, starting with a 3-2 away win over Caldicot A.
Mitchell Lawrence lost in straight sets before Carl Whiteman started strongly to go 2-0 up, but then lost the next three games despite having five match points.
But Gareth Richards, Mike Logan and Nico Dowsell all won to clinch the victory.
The B team then took on Risca B at home.
Dave Myatt lost in straight sets., while Carl Whiteman lost 3-2 again in another five-set thriller.
Gareth Richards and Mike Logan won their matches in straight sets, leaving Chris Owen to win his game and the match 3-2.
The B team remain in third, with three matches to play.
Meanwhile, veterans Mike Logan and Jiwan Gahunia will be representing Abergavenny in the Welsh Squash Masters Open tournament this weekend in Cardiff.