ABERGAVENNY Squash Club B Team’s six-match winning run ended with a close 3-2 defeat to league leaders Newport B, reports MIKE LOGAN
Dan Weare lost in straight sets to his in-form opponent, while Mitchell Lawrence battled hard to lead 2-1 before losing 3-2.
Carl Whiteman pulled a match back with a 3-2 win over his unbeaten opponent before Mike Logan won in straight sets.
Gareth Roberts took an early lead in the deciding rubber, but then lost the second game in a 15-14 tie-breaker and the third game.
He then levelled by winning the fourth game before the final game went to another tie-breaker at 14-14, with Gareth losing out 15-14 on the final point.
The B team stay second, with rivals Monmouth A to play next.
The A team had to postpone their match with Merthyr, due to unavailability.
In the club tournament, Louise Evans, Rob Ellis and Mike Logan won their first rounds, with opponents Jason Hall, Julian Toomey and Jenny Lewis now competing in the Plate.
William Phillips from the Junior section has again been selected to train with the Squash Wales Junior Squash Academy in Cardiff after Easter.
Abergavenny are entering two teams in the Squash Wales Junior League, which has now grown to include 16 teams from eight clubs.
Abergavenny U13s face Bridgend A in the first round, while Abergavenny U17s face Merthyr A.