ABERGAVENNY Squash club A team continued their relegation battle with a 4-1 defeat at Cardiff, followed by a 5-0 home win against fellow strugglers Bridgend, reports MIKE LOGAN.
Captain Chris Hill won both matches in straight sets, while Tej Saran Singh and Ellis Lawrence also picked up valuable points in their defeats at Cardiff.
The result leaves the team sixth, with a vital home match next week against seventh-placed David Lloyd Cardiff.
Abergavenny B made it five wins on the trot with 3-2 victories against Caldicot A and Risca A.
Carl Whiteman, Gareth Richards and Mike Logan won all their games in both .
Gary Hortop and Chris Owen made guest appearances, with Chris taking a 2-1 lead against Risca, but narrowly losing 3-2.
The B team stay second with five matches left.
Carl Whiteman extended his winning run to five consecutive victories, and he and the B team hope to continue their run away to Penybont in the next fixture.
The club's annual handicapped tournament kicks off this month with 16 players trying to win the cup, or failing that, the Plate.
Last year's Cup winner, chairman Gary Hortop, is defending his title.
Challengers include Matthew Hughes, Rob Ellis and Matt Thompson and Jiwan Gahunia, Julian Tooley and David Cleaves.
Jiwan was runner up in last year's Plate , while Matthew Hughes was runner up in the Cup.