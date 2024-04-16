ABERGAVENNY Squash Club A team lost two more league games, going down 4-1 away to Merthyr, followed by a 4-1 home defeat to Llanelli, reports MIKE LOGAN.
Team captain Chris Hill won both of his matches, but John Procter – hampered by playing with his finger in a splint after a rugby injury – .lost both of his matches.
Ellis Lawrence, Steve Williams and Tej Saran Singh all came close to picking up wins against their Llanelli opponents, but all finally lost out 3-2.
The A team still lie in seventh place, with two matches of the current season remaining, away to Swansea A on Thursday (April 18), followed by home to Rhiwbina A a week later.
The B team travelled east to Monmouth and clinched a 3-2 victory.
Dan Weare won his match 3-1, while Mitchell Lawrence lost by the same margin.
Carl Whiteman cruised into a 1-0 lead, but then unfortunately injured his playing arm and stuttered to a 3-1 defeat.
Gareth Richards and Mike Logan both won their matches 3-1 however.
And the B team now have a good.chance of sealing a second place finish, with two matches left to play.
In the club’s ongoing handicapped tournament, Gary Hortop beat Colin Spaven, Matt Thompson beat Dan Weare, and Matthew Hughes beat Tessa Lewis.