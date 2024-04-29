ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s first game of the season was an enjoyable five-rink friendly at Avenue Road against St Martins BC of Hereford, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Winning on four of the rinks, St Martins gained the upper hand, securing overall victory by 81 shots to 72.
The ladies played their first league game when they entertained Panteg House, who included a number of ex-Pontyfelin members in their team.
Abergavenny were successful on both rinks to win the game 28-22, gaining maximum league points.
Clare Morgan’s rink held a one-shot advantage at the halfway stage, and strengthened their lead in the remainder of the game to record a 15-11 victory.
The rink of Mary Evans built an early lead which was gradually eroded until they had a two-shot deficit after 12 ends.
They reduced this to gain parity on the penultimate end and then secured victory on the final end to win 13-11.
In conditions not ideal for summer sport, Abergavenny welcomed Bedwelty Park for the first league game of the season.
The hosts won on two rinks but were defeated on the other two rinks to lose the game by 91 shots to 75.
The successful rinks for Abergavenny were those of Gethin Hill and Peter Steed.
Hill’s rink was always in the lead and retained control throughout to win 25-15.
Steed’s rink recovered from an early deficit of ten shots, gradually reducing their opponents’ lead and then scoring two shots on the final end to win 18-17.
But the rinks of Matthew Vale and Jack Vale were both defeated by 31 shots to 19 and 28 shots to 13 respectively.
This week’s fixtures include a ladies league game at Croesyceiliog, a Mixed Team friendly against Troedyrhiw, an MBA game at Machen and a GBL game at home against Blaina on Saturday.