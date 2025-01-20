MORE than 110 runners were up to the challenge of the Kymin Hill Winter fell run overlooking Monmouth on Sunday, none more so than Wyndham Turner of Black Mountains club Mynydd Du who raced home 30 seconds clear of club mate Jonathan Ford.
The Chepstow Harriers-organised 3.95-mile race blew away the cobwebs with 1130ft of ascent, as Turner took the honours in 31mins 21secs.
Iain Large of Westbury Harriers was third nine seconds back, with MD's William Chalk fourth and fastest junior in 32.22.
Tomas Black of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru crossed fifth in 32.31, with Gareth Williams of Southville RC sixth and fastest over-40 in 32.59.
Harriers' Paul Murrin was ninth and fastest over-50 in 34.04, with MD's Tom Mollekin rounding out the top 10 in 34.33, 43 seconds and two places ahead of club mate Tom Turner.
MD's Lucy Williamson took the women's title in 35.20 by four minutes from club mate and fastest over-50 female Rhian Probert, followed in third by Katie Ironside of MDC in 39.33, just a second behind clubmate and fastest over-60 man Stephen Priestnall.
MD's Wes Sheldon crossed in 24th in 37.48, a place ahead of another club mate in Ian Whistance who finished in 38.25 as fourth fastest over-50.
MDC's Simon Darke took second in the men's over-60 class in 43.21.
Other MD finishers were Matthew Farrer (40.16), Bleddyn Jones (40.39), Andrew Smith (41.45), Mark Jordan (44.56), Matias Coombs who was third over-60 man (45.42), Katie Donnelly (47.16), Rona Davies, fourth over-60 woman (53.57), and Janet Richards (56.48).
Forest of Dean AC's Owen McLaughlin won a tight over-70s men's race by 28 seconds from Basingstoke's Don Powell in 47.40.
Flora Gunner of Croft Ambrey AC was also fastest over-60 woman in 50.06 and FoDAC's Jacqui Wynds fastest over-70 in 57.23.