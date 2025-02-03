BLACK Mountains fell runner Wyndham Turner was a clear winner of the 9km Cwm Nant y Groes fell race at Abertillery.
The Mynydd Du runner came home exactly four minutes clear of Neath Harriers' Iestyn Evans, crossing in 48mins 44secs, with Cardiff Runners' Wilf Evans a further 2.53 back in third.
MD's Tom Turner was fourth and fastest over-40 in 56.14, 1.25 ahead of Matt O’Keefe of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr de Cymru, who was just over a minute ahead of San Domenico runner Chris Medcalf, the fastest over-50.
First woman home in the 66-strong field was MDC's Katie Ironside in 11th in 60.40, followed just five seconds and a place behind by MD's Rhian Probert who took the over-55 women's class, while Sandra Helk of Vegan Runners was third in 67.49.
MDC's Simon Darke took the over-65 men's class in 69.15, while Croft Ambrey's Flora Gunner was first over-60 woman in 85.37.
A week later, 37 intrepid runners turned out for the Hatterrall Flow Test over 6.8k starting and finishing in Pandy.
Rich Foster of MonRoss Trailblazers led the way 1.02 ahead of San Domenico's Harry Trend in 32.14, with Stroud AC's Ben Lowe third just six seconds further back.
Fastest woman in fourth was MD's Lucy Williamson who stormed home in 33.34, 17 seconds ahead of SD's Chris Medcalf, back for more and taking the men's over-50 class by 32 seconds from MD's Ian Whistance.
Second woman, and also racing again, was Katie Ironside in 36.15, followed by MDC clubmates Briony Latter in 37.58 and Helen Jopling, first over-40 female, in 39.20.
Simon Darke took the over-60 men's class in 40.57, as did Flora Gunner in the women's over-60 category in 48.19, while Don Powell of Basingstoke and Mid Hants AC was first over-70 man in 51.07.