A BUMPER field of 139 intrepid runners took on the Rogue Runs Piercefield Park night race in Chepstow, where face painting and head torches lit up the darkness.
Darren Ould of Brecon Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr de Cymru chased home Cheltenham's Iain Porter for second, finishing 42 seconds back in 31mins 37secs.
It was another 1.20 back to Ben Wood of Westbury Harriers chased home by John Williams of Griffithstown Harriers eight seconds behind, with first local man home in fifth and first over-60 Anthony Marshall of Chepstow Harriers in 33.55.
Matthew Farrar of Black Mountains fell club Mynydd Du was sixth in 34.12, pipping Alex Lyne of Caldicot RC by eight seconds.
Chepstow's Stephen Dilley was 12th in 36.16, just ahead of first woman Mafalda Johnson in 36.43.
Katie Plimmer of Ogmore Phoenix was second woman in 38.00, closely followed by Chepstow's Lisa Jeffrey who scooped the over-50 women's class as third fastest woman in 38.46.
Owen McLaughlin impressed taking the men's over-70 class in 41.28, with Monmouth Tri Club's Sharon Neville home in 46.07 and Spirit of Monmouth's Nick Sloper in 47.26.
FoDAC's Jacqui Wynds was also first over-70 woman in 49.28, with Spirit's Sian Fielding home in 52.11.
Caldicot RC were out in force, with Tom Rooney first home in 39.36, followed by Sorin Secan (40.26), Robin Bell (40.29), Polly Lord (40.42), John Lewsey (42.21), and Alex Phillips (45.30).
Westbury Harriers took the men's team prize, while Ogmore Phoenis were best women's team.
Meanwhile, runners will be heading to Monmouth this Sunday for the Kymin Winter Race organised by Chepstow Harriers this Sunday (January 19) (www.chepstowharriers.org.uk).
Entries for Spirit of Monmouth's own Kymin Dash (www.facebook.com/TheKyminDash) on Sunday, April 6, are also now open.