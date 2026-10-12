FELL runners have had two contrasting races this month – the fast and furious Fan Fawr two-mile up and downer with 1000ft of ascent, followed by the stamina-sapping seven-mile Cat’s Back run on the classic Black Mountains ridge.
Warm sunshine greeted the 53 runners for the 38th Fan Fawr race at Storey Arms, where Rhys Goodrick (Vegan Runners) retained his title in a sizzling 16 minutes 38 seconds, followed 18 seconds back by Sam Gunning (Cybi) taking the U23 crown.
Third was Neath Harriers' Iestyn Evans (18.09) with Brecon AC's Ellis Davies (18.20) pipping Mynyddwyr De Cymru's Josh Tremblay (18.22) and Mynydd Du's Wyndham Turner (18.46) to fourth and local bragging rights.
Hannah Gray was fastest woman in 22:08, followed by MDC's Katie Ironside in 23:11, who took the female over-40 class.
MD's Dylan Williams also took the men's over-40 crown (19.25), club mate Martin Webb the over-60 class (23:25), MDC's John Aggleton the over-70 title (26:11) and Croft Ambrey's Flora Gunner the women's over-60s (29.40).
A week later it was the Cat's Back race from Craswall's Cattle Barn which saw a record 79 runners tackle 1,614ft of ascent on steep farmland, rugged open fell and a red sandstone ridge.
In sunny weather again, Rhys Goodrick reprised his previous week’s victory in a record 46:55, while Coventry Godiva Harriers' Julie Emmerson took the women's title in a record 51:51.
Brecon AC's Ellis Davies was second (49:42) edging out MDC's Josh Tremblay (50:09), with Tom Mollekin best MD finisher in sixth (51:19) and club mate Wyndham Turner eighth (53:23).
MDC's Katie Ironside was again fastest over-40 woman (60:44) matched by MD's Martin Webb as best over-60 (61:31).
MD's Debbie Stenner (70:23) was fastest over-50 woman, with club mates Hilary Keogh (73:34) and Bryan Stadden (74:32) fastest over-60 woman and first over-70 man.
Croft Ambrey's Gary Gunner was fastest over-80 in 1:41:22.
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