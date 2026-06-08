JON Ford of Black Mountains fell club Mynydd Du headed home a 49-strong field in the Mynydd Troed evening race near Talgarth, covering the three miles to the summit and back in 24.08.
Second was James Blore of Chepstow Harriers 1.09 back, followed in third by former Wales international rower Matt Stott in Mynyddwyr de Cymru Beacons fell club colours in 26.30.
Harriers' Paul Murrin in fourth just four seconds back was fastest over-50 man, with MD's Tom Mollekin fifth in 28.09.
Sixth fastest and first woman home was the latter's club mate Bethan Logan only five seconds back, who had 13 seconds on Will Hitchcock in seventh and 41 seconds on eighth-placed MD runner Ian Whistance.
Ninth in 29.08 and first over-40 was Harriers' Tim Batchelor, a highly impressive runner on the flat, and rounding out the top 10 was his club mate Dickie Hudd in 30.25.
Second woman and over-40 female winner was Parc Bryn Bach's Clare Pattison in 30.33, followed in third by over-50 winner Niki Morgan from Chepstow in 33.17 and fourth by fellow Harrier Cherry Fowler in 33.57.
Fastest over-60 man was MD’s Paul Tucker who raced home in 36.08, beating MDC’s Andy Stott by just over two minutes.
Harriers’ Jane Roscoe took the women’s equivalent class in 38.22, edging out Croft Ambrey’s Flora Gunner who crossed in 39.33.
And Paul Griffiths of Chepstow took the men’s over-75 class in 50.02, while first over-70 woman was club mate Jane Bayliss in 65.04.
Next up for local fell runners is the much-anticipated 5.5-mile Night Sugar evening race on the Sugar Loaf overlooking Abergavenny on Tuesday, June 23, starting at the Llanwenarth National Trust car park at 7pm.
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