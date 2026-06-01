NEARLY 300 intrepid competitors reached for the skies in one of the toughest fell runs in Wales – the 10.5-mile Cader Idris Mountain Race, starting and finishing at sea level in Dolgellau and incorporating 915m of ascent.
One of the real challenges is the constantly changing terrain, switching from steep metalled roads to flat tracks behind Gwernan lake, pitched steps up the Pony Path, and picking your way among the boulder fields on the final ascent before descending.
Dan Clavey of Kendal AAC was first home in 1 hour 23 minutes 37 seconds, just over two minutes ahead of Kieran Wynne-Cattanach of Eryri Harriers in second.
Several local runners took on the mighty Ras Y Gader challenge, Jonathan Ford of Black Mountains fell club Mynydd Du racing home 11th in 1.32.00, with Tomas Black of Beacons club Mynyddwyr De Cymru 16th in 1.37.41 and MD's Wyndham Turner 20th in 1.39.46.
Fastest woman was Joanne Mosley of Pennine Fell Runners, 42nd in 1.49.07, just 29 seconds ahead of Efa Baines of Eryri Harriers in second.
MD's Wes Sheldon finished 59th in 1.53.05, with club mate Rhian Probert seventh woman and second over-50 female in 1.56.18.
Just behind was MD's Tom Turner in 1.56.55, with fellow Black Mountains runners Matthew Farrer (1.58.31), Martin Webb (1.59.40) and Claire Prosser (1.59.57) also ducking under the two-hour mark.
Other locals to finish were James Woodier (MD - 2.00.22), Katie Ironside (MDC - 2.01.48), Emma McWilliams (MD - 2.01.49), Briony Latter (MDC - 2.05.54), Charlotte Milner (MD - 2.22.00), Andrew Dickens (MD - 2.29.54), and Rona Davies (MD - 2.58.59).
Fell runners next take on the challenging 11.2-mile Four Fans, starting and finishing at Storey Arms, on Sunday (June 7), before the Sugar Loaf ‘Night Sugar’ race on Tuesday evening, June 23.
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