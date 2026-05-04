NEARLY 50 intrepid runners took on the testing 9.7-mile Cwmdu Fell Race on Saturday, with an exhausting 3,020ft of ascent.
Once again, it was Wyndham Turner of Abergavenny-based Mynydd Du Fell Club who led the way home, covering the loop course in one hour 24 minutes 55 seconds, nearly six minutes clear of his nearest rival.
Forty seven runners headed off from Cwmdu village hall onto the Pen Tir ridge, up to Mynydd Llangorse and then a steep pull to the Mynydd Troed summit before descending back.
Second and fastest over-45 was Ben Moon of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr de Cymru in 1.30.42, with Tony James third (1.32.37) and Basingstoke's Tony Parker fourth (1.33.03).
Pennine Fell Runners' Tom Bush was fastest over-40 in fifth (1.35.26), followed by Sarn Harriers' over-50s winner Dan Hooper (1.35.41), Mercia Fell Runners' Tim Kieniewicz (1.36.12), Lliswerry Runners' Dale Appleby (1.36.18), MD's Tom Turner (1.36.45) and, rounding out the top 10, Pontypridd Roadents' Keith James (1.37.19).
First woman home in 15th overall was MDC's Katie Ironside, who made it to the finish in 1.40.58.
MD's Steven Hepton was 16th in 1.42.01, two places ahead of Martin Webb who crossed in 1.45.28 as fastest over-60s man, with their club mate Matthew Farrar 19th in 1.50.21.
Paul Jeggo of Springfield Striders took the men's over-65 class (1.50.36), while Vegan Runners' Sandra Helk was second woman home (1.55.18), 32 seconds ahead of Chepstow Harriers' Cherry Fowler who took the female over-55 class.
Regular visitor Flora Gunner of Croft Ambrey AC was the fastest over-60s woman in 2.14.23, with Mercia's Sue Howarth first over-65 in 2.25.30, close behind men's over-70 winner Brian Griffin of Forest of Dean AC (2.19.04).
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