NEARLY 150 runners made a splash in the seven-mile Sorbrook Slog in Cwmbran on Sunday, a tough multi-terrain race on footpaths, country lanes, across fields and through the Sorbrook and Sluvad gullies.
Dave Cleere of Lliswerry Runners led the way home, covering the Griffithstown Runners' course in 53 minutes 44 seconds, just pipping Parc Bryn Bach's Ashley Middlewick by 11 seconds.
Lliswerry trio Jack Rowland (54.16), Jeff Wherlock (54.57), who was fastest over-50, and Eddie Campbell-Adams (55.34) occupied the next three slots, followed by the host club's Shaun Styles in sixth (56.51).
Lliswerry teenager Jed Wherlock was seventh in 56.58, followed by Port Talbot's Dale Waters (57.12), Caerleon RC's Liam Moore (57.51), and rounding out the top 10, Alun Wood (58.37) of Abergavenny-based fell club Mynydd Du.
Tony Marshall of Chepstow Harriers was quickest over-60 in 14th overall in 60.58, while fastest woman two places back in 62.01 was Emma Wookey of Lliswerry, followed by club mate Sandra Chipper in 63.58, who took the women's over-50 class, and Pontypridd's Emma Seward in 67.24.
Liz Richards of Caerleon RC proved fastest over-60 woman in 71.51, as 148 runners completed the race.
Attention will soon be switching back to the hills for local runners, with the classic 15-mile Llanbedr to Blaenavon fell race at the end of next month (Saturday, March 28), taking in the peaks of Crug Mawr, the Sugar Loaf and the Blorenge, for a total ascent of 4,500ft.
Those looking for something a bit shorter, can head just across the border to the Coppett Hill nature reserve fell race on Saturday, March 21, overlooking the Wye Valley above Goodrich, a 5.4-mile run with an ascent of around 1,000ft.
