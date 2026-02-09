MORE than 100 runners, joggers and walkers defied the wet weather to take on Wales' newest 5k parkrun at Llanfoist Crossing, with the first five home ducking under the 20-minute mark.
Freddy Ward of Hucclecote Harriers raced along the old rail line and back in 18 minutes seven seconds with his dog Kofi to set the best ever canicross time for the course, just edging fellow visitor Greg Dunning of Petts Wood Runners by five seconds.
Third home in the 105-strong field in a new PB 19.20 was James Rogers of Hereford Couriers, closely followed by Parc Bryn Bach's Joeseph Fairbank in 19.32 and local Mynydd Du fell runner Tom Mollekin in 19.44.
Liam Widdington was sixth (20.33), pursued by Ed Fletcher (21.09), Bristol & West AC's Chris Neilson (21.15), Chepstow Harriers' Andrew Matthias (21.22) and Parc's Stephen George rounding out the top 10 (21.24).
Fastest junior in 11th was Sebastian Aquilina (21.27), who edged first over-60 Stephen Priestnall by four seconds.
First woman home in 15th was Devon Phipps from Stroud in 21.49, followed by Ashleigh Davidson of Thornbury RC in 17th 22.16, who just pipped Aimee Phillips by two seconds and one place.
Also impressing as fourth fastest female was U10 girl Sophia Gowdy, who sped home in 23.18.
Despite the rain, there were 21 PBs in the 12th event, which was launched at the end of 2025, and 48 “newbies” to the run.
Parkrun visitor Anne Rouse described the new event as “an absolute gem”, complete with a host of volunteer helpers with “very welcoming smiley faces”.
“Big thanks to all the volunteers today. Can't deny it was raining and although that makes it more fun for me, I have extra gratitude to all the soggy marshalls who kept grinning throughout,” said Anne, who crossed in 40.01.
