A ROUND 150 runners turned out for the 11th Llanfoist Crossing weekly parkrun on Saturday, with no less than 26 recording PBs.
Ashley Middlewick of Thames Hare and Hounds was one of those to set a new benchmark, crossing fastest in 18 minutes 24 seconds.
Incredibly, second home was U15 Welsh girls' indoor 1500m champion Alesha Santos from Rhondda AC, who crossed in a sizzling 19.15.
Also impressing in third was Chepstow Harriers' over-60 runner Tony Marshall who dipped under the 20-minute mark finishing in 19.52.
Ed Fletcher was fourth home in 20.24, followed by Joel Andrews of Elmbridge RRC in 20.32, Will Carter in 20.40 and Liam Trinder in 21.26.
Eighth overall and second woman was Sally Wilder of San Domenico RC in 21.46, with Jamie Hall ninth in 21.59 and Osian Tovey rounding out the top 10 in 22.36.
Third woman home in 11th was Sarah Cross in 22.48, with Florie Webb fourth female in 13th overall in 23.28.
U14 girl Eloise Williams was another standout, finishing in 25.28, while second-placed Alesha's dad Nick came home some six minutes behind his super fast daughter in 25.35.
Eighty five of the runners were first timers to the Llanfoist event, with tourist runners flocking from Ross-on-Wye, Monmouth, Swindon, Abertillery and the Forest of Dean to name a few.
The recently launched 5k parkrun, along the old railway line and back, is free and open to runners, joggers and walkers, starting at 9am every Saturday.
Parking and toilets are available at Abergavenny Garden Centre, where participants can relax afterwards with refreshment at Digby's cafe.
See the parkrun website at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/llanfoistcrossing/ and https://www.facebook.com/llanfoistcrossingparkrun/ to see how to get involved.
