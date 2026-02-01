MORE than 80 runners with a head for heights took on the Craig Yr Allt Winter Fell Race near Caerphilly on Saturday.
The testing 3.9-mile course included 984ft of ascent, but thankfully the rain had cleared by the time the race got underway.
Rhys Goodrick of Vegan Runners continued his recent winning form by coming home first 27 seconds clear of Jon Ford of Black Mountains club Mynydd Du in 27 minutes 33 seconds.
Lewis Ryan of Cardiff Runners was third in 28.47, just 10 seconds up on Josh Tremblay of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru in fourth, followed by the city club's Wilf Evans in fifth in 29.33.
The latter's club mate Jonah Byrne placed sixth in 29.49, with CR's Matt O'Keefe in seventh in 30.25 just pipping John Jackson to the over-40 class by five seconds.
Jamie Williams was ninth in 31.18 and rounding out the top 10 and taking the over-50 class was Gareth Battle of Ogmore Phoenix in 32.02.
Mynydd Du's Wes Sheldon was 14th in 32.38, 11 seconds and a place ahead of club mate Steven Hepton, who were third and fourth over-40s.
The Abergavenny-based club's Rhian Probert was first woman and over-50 female home in 35.01, just eight seconds up on Cardiff Runners' Emily Browne, with MDC's Briony Latter in 35.46 pipping club mate Katie Ironside to third by just six seconds.
Mynydd Du's Martin Webb was first over-60s man home in 36.21, beating Hereford Couriers' Martin Carter to the class win by 11 seconds, while MDC's John Aggleton took the over-70s age-group in 40.37.
Janet Holmes of Les Croupiers was first over-40 woman in 43.13, with MD's Nikki Childs fastest over-60 woman in 45.46.
And Mike King was over-75 winner in 70.13.
