JONATHAN Ford proved the king of the hill as the local Mynydd Du runner raced to victory in record time in Saturday's fifth Cwmyoy Horseshoe fell race.
The 5.6-mile route with 1256ft of ascent started by winding up through Cwmyoy past the famous ‘wonky’ church, followed by a steep climb up onto the Hatterall Hill ridge and some stunning ridge running before descending back to the village hall.
In beautiful weather, Ford powered home at the head of a 91-strong field in 37 minutes 49 seconds, taking 20 seconds off the record he set winning last year, followed in 40.26 by fastest over-40 man Ben Moon of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru.
Third just eight seconds back was Ed Gwynne-Harris followed in fourth by Chepstow Harriers' James Blore in 41.29.
MDC's Tomas Black took fifth in 41.56, with Julie Emmerson of Coventry Godiva Harriers first woman home in sixth in 42.02, taking 1.24 off the female record she set in 2025.
Chepstow's Paul Murrin in seventh in 42.44 was fastest over-50 man in 42.44, followed by MD's Jon Like (42.52) in eighth, William Allen (44.16) in ninth and rounding out the top 10 Chepstow's Mark Gillett (44.44), who pipped MD’s Tom Turner by two seconds to second-fastest over-40.
MD’s Ian Whistance was 13th (46.24), pipping club mates Wes Sheldon by eight seconds and Rhian Probert, second fastest woman, by 39 seconds.
The Abergavenny-based club’s Martin Webb took the men’s over-60 class in 47.39, while MDC’s Briony Latter was third woman home in 49.44.
Niki Morgan of Chepstow Harriers was fourth woman and fastest over-50 in 50.31, closely followed by fifth woman and over-60 winner Sarah Heath of Spirit of Monmouth who crossed the line just 14 seconds back.
Chepstow’s Stephen Owen was men’s over-70 winner in 57.51, while Croft Ambrey’s Guy Whitmarsh was over-80 winner in 63.58.
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