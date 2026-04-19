IT was a case of four seasons in one race, as runners braved the full range of British weather in the Kymin Dash, organised by Spirit of Monmouth RC.
Rain squalls and wind mingled with bright sunny interludes as more than 150 runners took on the testing seven-mile hill, woodland, field and riverside route.
Wyndham Turner of Abergavenny-based fell club Mynydd Du took the victory in 42 minutes 52 seconds by 27 seconds from George Anthony.
Third in 43.58 was Dan George, followed by Ashley Middlewick of Parc Bryyn Bach (44.25) and William Morris of Hereford Couriers (45.33).
Fastest over-40 man in sixth was Iestyn Rhodes of Pontypool Runners in 46.32, with James Atkinson seventh 49 seconds back
Forest of Dean AC's Katie Waller in eighth was first woman home in 48.40, beating Spirit's Matthew Visser into ninth by 10 seconds, with Fairwater Runners' Rae Elias rounding out the top 10 seven seconds back.
First over-50 man in 14th was Witney Runners' Fraser Howard, who pipped Spirit's Tom Chinnick by seven seconds, the latter fourth fastest over-40.
Catherine Treble of Westbury Harriers was fastest over-40 female in 50.58, pipping Spirit's Katie Adams to the age win and second woman by 23 seconds.
Jenny Farrow of Builth RC took the women's over-50 title and fourth fastest woman (55.48), with Newent Runners' Paul Dowling landing the men's over-60 class (57.02), 37 seconds ahead of Monmouth Rock Up and Run's David Fisk.
Liz Sims of Caerleon AC powered to the women's over-60 class (58.20), while FoDAC evergreen Brian Griffin was over-70s men's winner (1.07.26), 1.58 ahead of women's over-70 winner Nicola Hall.
And Gary Gunner of Croft Ambrey AC made it home in 1.12.44 as fastest over-80.
Pontypool took the men's team crown from MonRoss Trailblazers, while Caerleon secured the women's crown from Westbury Harriers.
The race closely followed another Wye Valley fell race at Coppett Hill near Goodrich, organised by FoDAC and held over 5.4 miles with 1,100ft of ascent.
On that occasion, Wyndham Turner (39.28) had to settle for fourth, with Rhys Goodrick of Vegan Runners taking first in 37.14.
Tomas Black of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru was second just 19 seconds back, followed by Turner’s MD club mate Jonathan Ford in 38.24.
MDC’s Ben Moon was first over-40 home in the 73-strong field in eighth overall in 40.59, with MD’s Tom Turner in 12th in 44.37 finishing second in the age category.
MD’s Wes Sheldon was 17th in 45.40, 16 seconds and a place ahead of Ian Whistance, with their club mate Dale Meek 21st in 46.51.
Mynydd Du’s Rhian Probert was first woman and over-50 female home in 47.10, just ahead of club mate Martin Webb (47.53) who scooped the men’s over-60 prize.
Second woman home was MDC’s Briony Latter in 48.25, with MD’s Emma McWilliams fourth woman and first over-40 female in 51.31 and club mate Debbie Stenner fifth in 53.26.
MD’s Nikki Childs was also second over-60 woman in 60.58.
For details about local fell races, including the Cymyoy race over 5.6 miles this Sunday (April 26), go to fellrace.com
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