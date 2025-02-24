SOME 600 young runners headed for the 62nd Welsh Schools X-Country Championships at Brecon's Penlan fields last week.
Victory in the 5790m Senior boys' race went to Ifan Bowen (Bro Myrddin) in 16.59 by seven seconds from Rhys Pladdy (Llanishen) and 13 seconds from Miguel Jenkins (Friars).
The Senior girls’ race over 4850m saw Millie Gold (St David’s) take gold by eight seconds from Abigail Doherty (Deeside College) in 15.44 with Beca Bown (Bodedern) in bronze in 16.43.
A blanket finish in the Middle boys' race (Year 10-11) over 5790m saw Osian Parry (David Hughes) pip Will Chalk (Monmouth Comprehensive) to gold by just one second in 17.17, with Dyfed’s Sam Griffiths (Bro Myrddin) a further second behind in bronze.
Bryony Boyce (Llandaff Cathedral), last year’s Junior girls' winner, took the 4500m Middle girls’ race by 10 seconds from Holly Humphries (Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr) in 14.06 and 14 seconds from Heather Watson (Hawarden).
The Junior girls’ race (Year 8-9) over 3540m saw Leah Rhodes (Bassaleg) in 11.53, edging out Ariana Sullivan (Gwyndy) and Seren Kirk (Caer Elen), both recording the same 12.02 finish time.
Elliott Rowe (Connah’s Quay) took the Junior boys' crown over 4500m by nine seconds in 13.22 from Nate Greig (Bryntirion), with Oliver Cobbold (Bishopston) another eight seconds back in bronze pipping Glantaf's Osian Phillips by two seconds.
Jacob Moss (Bishop of Llandaff) won a close-fought Year 7 boys' battle over 2580m with Zac Munn (Glantaf) and Farley Prichard (also Glantaf), crossing in 7.45 to win by four seconds.
The officials had the task of separating the first three girls in their Year 7 race over the same distance, as they all finished within a second of each other, with Alesha Santos (Bryncellynog) taking gold from Brynhyfryd twins Gwen and Ella Hayes.