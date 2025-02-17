WYNDHAM Turner proved unstoppable again as he came home more than two minutes clear at the head of a 68-strong field in Sunday's Pen Tir Drop fell race in the Black Mountains.
The hill running ace from Abergavenny-based fell club Mynydd Du covered the 4.2-mile, 1,062ft ascent course in 29 minutes 50 seconds followed by James Blore of Chepstow Harriers in 31.17 in second.
Starting and finisihing at Cwmdu village hall near Crickhowell, the route took runners along the lane for 500m before a steep climb onto the Pen Tir ridge and past the summit to a cairn marking half way and back.
Third and fastest over-50 man was Chepstow's Paul Murrin in 33.12, just 12 seconds ahead of MD's Tom Mollekin in fourth.
Richard Foster of MonRoss Trailblazers, recent winner of the Hatterrall fell race at Pandy, had to settle for fifth in 34.45, but picked up the over-40 class crown by 37 seconds from sixth-placed MD runner Tom Turner, with the latter's club mate Wes Sheldon seventh in 36.10.
Harriers' Dickie Hudd in 36.36, Brycheiniog's Dean Perry in 37.20 and Forest of Dean AC's Dan Sandford in 37.48 rounded out the top 10.
Fastest woman and over-40 female winner was MD's Emma McWilliams, who crossed in 39.40 for 14th overall, just 15 seconds ahead of Briony Latter of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr de Cymru.
Nina Wareham of Bristol Tri Club was third woman in 40.24 just behind fastest over-60 man, MDC's Simon Darke, and only eight seconds up on fourth woman and fastest over-50 female Niki Morgan from Chepstow in 40.32.
Owen McLaughlin of Forest of Dean AC took the men's over-70s class in 46.24, just ahead of Flora Gunner of Croft Ambrey, who claimed the quickest over-60 woman crossing in 47.10.
And Harriers' Brenda Avery took the over-70s woman's cateogory in 61.17.