The race is organised by the Mic Morris trust, which set up in the former police officer and middle distance runner’s memory. He passed away at just 24 years old during a training run in 1983.
Initially, the trust fund was established between Torfaen Borough Council and Gwent Police to raise money for young sports people in the area. A half marathon was first organised between Blaenavon and Cwmbran and was dubbed the ‘Tour of Torfaen.’
In 2011 the cost of staging the event every year was becoming too much of a burden, when just 56 people entered the race. So the decision was taken to shorten the route, giving birth to the Torfaen 10K.
To this day, runners call if the ‘Fastest 10K on the planet’ owing to the downhill route from the historic heritage town of Blaenavon to Pontypool.
Chair of the Mic Morris Trust, Christine Vorres, said everyone had a fantastic day.
“The day began with approximately 100 family fun runners completing a 2km course within Pontypool Park, finishing just as the first of the 10km finishers crossed the line to claim their well earned medals and t-shirts,” she said.
“Over the next hour 990 participants finished this 10k course billed as ‘The Fastest on the Planet’ due to its steady descent from Blaenafon to Pontypool.”
“The proceeds from this event are distributed to talented young athletes through a grants scheme by the Mic Morris Trust. It goes without saying that we are extremely grateful to the army of volunteers who help to host this event - including St John’s Ambulance and the lovely young ladies from Gwent Guides who handed out medals to all of the runners.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.