NEARLY 100 runners turned out for the Fan Race Weekend, incorporating the Pen Y Fan and Fan y Big Horsheoe races.
Wyndham Turner of the Abergavenny-based Mynydd Du Fell Club took victory in the Saturday 3.5-mile 1930ft ascent Pen y Fan race on the highest mountain in southern Britain, crossing the line in 39 minutes exactly.
Second 2mins 30secs back was Kevin Fosbury of Bridgend AC, just 15 seconds ahead of Hereford Couriers' Andrew Tyler in third, with Mynydd Du's Tom Turner another eight seconds back in fourth.
Fifth in the 48-strong field was MD's Freddie Habgood in 45.00 with club mate Rhian Probert first woman home in sixth overall in 45.26.
It was a 1-2-3-4 for MD's women, with Debbie Stenner second female in 52.59 and Nikki Childs and Hilary Keogh joint third in 58.06, with the latter taking the over-60 woman class.
The following day saw the Fan Y Big Horseshoe race over 10.3 miles with 2,200ft of ascent.
Felix McGrath of Bristol & West AC headed the 47-strong field in 1 hour 15.06, a full 6.28 ahead of Robin Woods from Builth RC in second, who overhauled Cardiff Runners' Wilf Evans on the descent to finish second by six seconds.
A glutton for punishment, Rhian Probert was up to the challenge of a second fell race in 24 hours, again finshing first woman, this time in 1.36.05, just under six minutes ahead of Clare Ponsford in second with Brecon AC's Naomi Law third 1.10 further back.
MD's Debbie Stenner and Hilary Keogh also raced again, the former finishing fifth fastest woman and quickest over-50 in 1.52.01 and the latter fastest over-60 in 1.58.00.
For more information, go to www.breconfans.org.uk