ABERGAVENNY's 1st XV both won and lost at the weekend.
They were awarded a walkover against Barry in the WRU One Cup, but a hastily arranged friendly away to West One Builth Wells went the way of the hosts 33-5.
And they'll be looking to bounce back in WRU East One action at home to derby rivals Blaenavon this Saturday (October 12).
East One champions Brynmawr found Championship Cup rugby tough at the weekend though, losing 50-19 at St Peters.
Nantyglo also got their WRU 3 Cup match on at Fleur de Lys, but as the previous week in the league, lost to them again, this time 24-3.
However, Crickhowell squeezed through 31-29 at home to Treherbert in the WRU 4 Cup to move a step closer to running out onto the Principality Stadium turf.
Next up on Saturday, they face Whiteheads away in WRU East 4, who are coached in his spare time by Wales Men’s Player of the Year Aaron Wainwright, who was presented with the honour this week by the Welsh Rugby Writers’ Association.
The Dragons RFC back-row follows in the footsteps of Jac Morgan, who claimed the gong last year, and such legends as Gareth Edwards, Barry John, JPR Williams, Phil Bennett, Jonathan Davies, Scott Gibbs, Ieuan Evans and Sam Warburton.
The 27-year-old said: “It’s a bit scary to be thrown in that mix, but hopefully I’ve got a couple of years left in me yet to keep going. Hopefully, the best is still to come.”
Wainwright has enjoyed a strong 12-months in the red jersey of Wales and hit a major milestone when he brought up cap number 50 at Allianz Stadium against Australia in the summer.
However, six years after debuting for Wales in a 23-10 win over Argentina, the Dragons back-row was later forced off with a hamstring injury and is now hoping for a return before the autumn.
“I don’t want to jinx anything and put a game or a date on it, but in the next couple of weeks hopefully,” he said.
“An ideal scenario, I’d try and play for Dragons before anything else. I am just focusing on getting the body right.”
Wainwright celebrated his award in typically humble fashion by going back to his roots to do what he loves best – helping at first club Whiteheads – ahead of their crunch clash with Crickhowell.
Other fixtures this Saturday include – Glamorgan Wanderers v Brynmawr, Usk v Croesyceiliog, Nantyglo v Caerleon, Llanhilleth v Forgeside.