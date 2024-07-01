WALES will adopt a more simplified game plan against Australia this weekend that fans might find "boring and tedious", says centre Nick Tompkins.
They have arrived Down Under on a run of seven Test losses and having finished bottom of the Six Nations for the first time in 21 years.
Warren Gatland's side face the Wallabies in two Tests with the opening game in Sydney on Saturday before the match in Melbourne seven days later.
"We will probably have a more simplified game plan," Tompkins told the RugbyUnion Daily podcast.
"You are going to see what some people might find boring or tedious but we are going to get back to our roots, working hard and making sure our defence, kicking game and how we compete for the ball is dominant again.
"We are trying to strip things right back and give ourselves something we can hang our hat on and be proud of.
"You have to give yourselves an identity as a team and that's how you breed confidence. You have to start with the fundamentals...
"It's backs against the wall a little bit and we have to come out fighting and get some pride back," said Tompkins.
"We have not played well for a couple of games now and we demand things of ourselves in this country. We have got nothing to lose and need to come out swinging.”