ABERGAVENNY RFC players have already started preparing for the new season, with training sessions every Tuesday and Thursday at Bailey Park at 6.30 pm.

They recently took time out for their presentation evening for the 2023/24 season, with the following awards –

Clubman of the Year: Rhys Jones

Most Improved Player: Rhys Ferguson

Supporter’s Player of the Year: Nathan Williams

Player’s Player of the Year: Nathan Williams

Coaches Player of the Year: Aaron Scrimgeour

Quins Player of the Year: Zak Main

Quins Clubman of the Year: Sam Sadler

Abergavenny Youth Rugby held their presentation night recently
Abergavenny Youth Rugby players at their presentation night recently. Photo: Abergavenny RFC (Abergavenny RFC)

The Abergavenny Rugby Youth Awards were also presented last week –

Captain: Tom Stentiford

Clubman: Ben Hancock

Player’s’ Player: Tom Stentiford

Player of the Season: Tom Stentiford

Most Improved Player: Ellis Wedlock

The Tim Watkins Award – Commitment and Passion to Grass Roots Rugby: Jo Powell.

At the Annual General Meeting of Abergavenny RFC on Friday night, a full team of officers were elected to guide the club into the coming season:

Chairperson: Howard Davies

Secretary: Colin Evans

Treasurer: Dai James

Vice-Chairperson: Huw Beavan

Fixture Secretary: Phil Jones

Ticket Secretary: Andrew Morgan

Sponsorship Secretary: Mario Van De Vyver

Membership Secretary: Louis Bannon

Social Media Secretary: Arthur Jones

Ryan Morgan, Anthony Squire, Tom Pook and Rob Flower were also elected to join the general committee.