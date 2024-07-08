ABERGAVENNY RFC players have already started preparing for the new season, with training sessions every Tuesday and Thursday at Bailey Park at 6.30 pm.
They recently took time out for their presentation evening for the 2023/24 season, with the following awards –
Clubman of the Year: Rhys Jones
Most Improved Player: Rhys Ferguson
Supporter’s Player of the Year: Nathan Williams
Player’s Player of the Year: Nathan Williams
Coaches Player of the Year: Aaron Scrimgeour
Quins Player of the Year: Zak Main
Quins Clubman of the Year: Sam Sadler
The Abergavenny Rugby Youth Awards were also presented last week –
Captain: Tom Stentiford
Clubman: Ben Hancock
Player’s’ Player: Tom Stentiford
Player of the Season: Tom Stentiford
Most Improved Player: Ellis Wedlock
The Tim Watkins Award – Commitment and Passion to Grass Roots Rugby: Jo Powell.
At the Annual General Meeting of Abergavenny RFC on Friday night, a full team of officers were elected to guide the club into the coming season:
Chairperson: Howard Davies
Secretary: Colin Evans
Treasurer: Dai James
Vice-Chairperson: Huw Beavan
Fixture Secretary: Phil Jones
Ticket Secretary: Andrew Morgan
Sponsorship Secretary: Mario Van De Vyver
Membership Secretary: Louis Bannon
Social Media Secretary: Arthur Jones
Ryan Morgan, Anthony Squire, Tom Pook and Rob Flower were also elected to join the general committee.