BAILEY Park welcomed Newport High School Old Boys to face Abergavenny on Saturday for a double header for the 1st XV and Quins, reports COLIN EVANS.
Abergavenny selected Tom Powell, Robbie Lewis, Matt Charles, Seth Butler, James Trumper, Dan Beavan, Harry Judd and Rob Dudley-Jones in the forwards.
And the backs were Dylan Edwards, Lewis Prendergast, Kiatisak Tinanop, Harvey Barrier, Rhys Ferguson, Anthony Squire and Ben Evans.
Abergavenny began passing the ball around to great effect, testing out the Old Boys' defence.
Ill discipline crept into the Newport side's game and Abergavenny took full advantage from a lineout close to the line, securing good ball and driving the maul over the line for hooker Robbie Lewis to score the opening try, converted by Harvey Barrier.
But the Old Boys then had a dominant period, and concerted pressure and many phases of play created an opening out wide for their first try and conversion, levelling the scores 7-7.
And straight from the kick-off the receiver then broke through several missed tackles splitting the Abergavenny defence, and after a few phases of play the Old Boys were over for their second try, taking a 14-7 lead.
Abergavenny now realised Newport HSOB had an attacking threat in all parts of their team and a very organised defence.
To their credit, they met the challenge head on for the rest of the half and were rewarded when Dan Beavan peeled off a breakdown and popped a scoring pass onto Rhys Ferguson to level the scores at 14-14.
Eoin Shackleton, Alfie Lewis and Max Gregory were introduced at half-time, as the Old Boys started the second period strongly, met by determined defence which held them out throughout the third quarter.
But the deadlock was broken when the visitors were awarded a scrum penalty, and several phases of attacking three-quarter play created space for a try in the corner, which was converted for a 21-14 lead.
Abergavenny had a chance to level soon afterwards only for the ball to be spilled in the act of scoring.
Strong defence then kept knocking the hosts back at every opportunity, before two penalty kicks near the end put the game beyond the home side, as Newport HSOB ran out deserved 27-14 winners to go second in East One, with Aber in sixth.
The Quins also lost out 66-21 to the Old Boys’ Expendables in the Dragons League, leaving them sixth.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon secured a tight 28-26 bonus point second win of the season at basement side Dowlais on Saturday, opening an eight-point gap between themselves and the East One drop zone.
It was honours even for Usk RFC though at East 2 bottom side Risca in both clubs’ 150th year, sharing a 36-36 draw that leaves the visitors fifth.
Captain of the host side Rhys Meredith also took the opportunity to present Usk’s skipper with a Risca 150th tie and coin.
Elsewhere, Nantyglo gave East 3 leaders Rhymney a good battle at home, fighting back from 24-0 and 31-7 down before losing out 38-26, which leaves them one place above the drop zone but with a 12-point cushion.
Third-placed Crickhowell were also left with a mountain to climb in East 4 after trailing five tries to one to mid-table visitors Crumlin at half-time, but they ended the game with a more respectable 32-19 deficit.
Table-mates Forgeside also had to give second best 29-22 at home to Bedwellty, but scored four tries through Jamie Thomas, Aeron Pearce, Sior Pearce and Ieaun Yemm and secured two bonus points to leapfrog Bettws out of the drop zone.