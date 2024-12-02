A NEW 'electrifying' logo for the men's Six Nations rugby tournament has attracted criticism from fans.
The new orange ball symbol with 'M6N' in the foreground is supposedlyinspired by the Six Nations' "vital spark of connection".
But comments online include "absolutely awful", "horrible" and "the ugliest thing I have ever seen".
It's the first major rebrand since 2003, and ditches the classic rugby ball shaped like a No 6, featuring the colours of the competing nations – England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy.
"The modern brand signifies the optimism fans feel when they come together at the end of winter to experience the Six Nations," say tournament bosses, who claim it will "signpost rugby to a younger audience".
But supporters have compared it with the branding for a Mars bar, the credits for 1996 film Space Jam, Looney Tunes and primary school competition entries.
"Is this the Mars Bar Six Nations?" said one, while another asked: "What in the Looney Tunes is this?"
One described it as a "bargain bin rebrand".
Daily Mail rugby writer Chris Foy voiced his opposition to the new logo describing it as an "abomination," before asking "What are they doing?".
But the sports organisation claimed: "The electrifying action and experiences that fans look forward to and enjoy every year, is expressed through the versatile new identity that has been informed by feedback from all corners of the game."
Rob Alderson, editor of Design Week, said: "I was surprised, it didn’t feel to me like the Six Nations. But that might be exactly what they are going for.
"We haven't seen it in context, on kit, in stadiums or in on-screen graphics.
"The most famous example in the design world was the London 2012 logo – people hated that when it came out in 2007, but by the time the Games came round... it had become sort of loved."