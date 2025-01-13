BACKROW forward Jac Morgan will return as Wales skipper for the upcoming Six Nations after chief coach Warren Gatland rang the changes in a 34-man squad for the opener in France on Friday, January 31.
Josh Adams, Elliot Dee, Taulupe Faletau, Dafydd Jenkins, Joe Roberts and Liam Williams return having missed the Autumn Nations Series due to injury.
But Gloucester fly-half Gareth Anscombe is left out, with uncapped Ospreys fly-half Dan Edwards called in as one of only two No 10s alongside Cardiff's Ben Thomas.
Other notable absentees include Max Llewellyn, Rio Dyer, Cameron Winnett and Taine Plumtree, while Sam Costelow, Dewi Lake, Ryan Elias, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Archie Griffin and Mason Grady are unavailable because of injury.
Scarlets wing Ellis Mee is also an uncapped addition, as Wales bid to end a 12-match losing run.
Another eight players are in line to make their first Six Nations appearance, including Ellis Bevan, Josh Hathaway, Eddie James, Blair Murray and Freddie Thomas, who all made their international debuts in 2024.
There are also recalls for tighthead prop WillGriff John and hooker Sam Parry in a Wales squad that has an average age of 26.
Gatland said: “We’ve selected a squad that we feel has a good blend of exciting young talent and experience.
“This group of players has a huge amount of potential and we will be working incredibly hard together this campaign.
"The Six Nations is a special competition full of passion and some great rivalries and we have a good challenge to start the Championship away in France.
“I’m excited for our campaign to kick off next week and we’re looking to hit the ground running when the squad convenes.
"Every single training session is incredibly important in terms of our preparation for that first game and I’ll be looking to see a lot of hard work and everyone working together.
“As ever there are going to be some very disappointed players who have missed out on selection. The message to them is keep working hard because you never know what may happen.”
After Paris, Wales head to Italy the following Saturday (February 8), before Ireland at home on Saturday, Februray 22.
Wales then travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland (Saturday, March 8), before concluding at home against England on Saturday, March 15.
Forwards – Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby 10 caps); James Botham (Cardiff Rugby 16 caps); Elliot Dee (Dragons 51 caps); Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby 104 caps); Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs 19 caps); WillGriff John (Sale Sharks 2 caps); Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby 5 caps); Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets 5 caps); Jac Morgan (Ospreys 15 caps); Sam Parry (Ospreys 7 caps); Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers 23 caps); Will Rowlands (Racing 92 36 caps); Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers 49 caps); Gareth Thomas (Ospreys 35 caps); Freddie Thomas (Gloucester Rugby 1 cap); Henry Thomas (Scarlets 4 caps); Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs 15 caps); Aaron Wainwright (Dragons 52 caps); Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby 2 caps).
Backs – Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby 59 caps); Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Rugby 6 caps); Dan Edwards (Ospreys uncapped); Josh Hathaway (Gloucester Rugby 2 caps); Eddie James (Scarlets 3 caps); Ellis Mee (Scarlets uncapped); Blair Murray (Scarlets 3 caps); Joe Roberts (Scarlets 2 caps); Tom Rogers (Scarlets 5 caps); Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby 7 caps); Nick Tompkins (Saracens 38 caps); Owen Watkin (Ospreys 42 caps); Liam Williams (Saracens 92 caps); Rhodri Williams (Dragons 5 caps); Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby 59 caps)