WARREN Gatland is confident that his Wales players will have learned lessons from their defeat to South Africa they can take forward into the Guinness Six Nations, despite the year ending without a single win.
Skipper Dewi Lake’s side had the final word in the 45-12 defeat in their final game of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series when James Botham capped a strong all-round performance with a try at the posts, following Rio Dyer's first try just before half-time, racing in on the right.
With questions over his future after 12 straight defeats, Gatland said: "It was a tough game, a really tough game, but I can’t question how hard our players tried out there – they gave absolutely everything.
“They’ll learn massively from that game and hopefully be better for that the next time and the time after that. What the players put in, people should be really proud of that.
“We’re disappointed and I’m not contented with the result, but I can’t question how hard the players tried. There need to be learnings that go with that.
“We know how clinical the world champions are and the power they can bring. That puts you under some pressure.
“For us, going away from this campaign, a few players are aware there is some work to do from a conditioning perspective, so they are in better shape when we come back for the next campaign.”
Things won't get any easier though, with Wales kicking off their Six Nations campaign in Paris against France on Friday, January 31, before travelling to face Italy on Saturday, February 8, in Round 2.
The first home assignment will be against Ireland at the Principality Stadium on February 22, followed by a trip to Edinburgh to face the Scots at Murrayfield on March 8.
The championship reaches a climax in Cardiff on March 15 when England come to the Welsh capital.
“The last couple of weeks have been challenging in terms of the negativity, but I’m motivated to want to be here and we’ve got a good group of men who are only going to get better,” added Gatland.
“For a long time we’ve had issues within the game and the success we’ve had in the past has papered over the cracks. It is going to take a lot to fix it and get back on track.
“It’s whether people give you time and have the patience to do that. What I saw today gave me a lot of positive hope that we can improve and get better."