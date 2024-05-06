Ivor Jones Cup Final
Crickhowell RFC 28 Abergavenny Quins 26
IN a replay of last year’s final, the two local rivals again slugged it out at Pontypool United’s ground on Wednesday, April 24, in front of a large crowd of travelling supporters from both teams, reports MAL POWELL.
Crickhowell took an early lead with a penalty, slotted over by Kyron Dillon.
But they did not hold the lead for long however, as the Quins struck back with a try from Adam Binmore and a conversion by Daniel Haymond.
Misfortune befell the Quins shortly afterwards, however, when they had a player red-carded for reckless play at the breakdown.
Despite playing the rest of the game a man down, they put in a gutsy performance and stretched their lead when the able Haymond kicked a penalty.
James Lane, for Crick, then reduced the deficit with an unconverted try.
But undaunted, 14-man Aber struck back with a try from James Johnstone with Haymond again adding the extras.
It was back and forward, and just before half-time Crick again drew close with a Keanu Morris try and Dillon conversion for 17-15 to Quins at the break.
After changing ends, Kyron Dillon gave Crick a one-point lead from a penalty and skipper Lewis Logan added another try, which was converted, leaving the Quins trailing by eight points.
Haymond again added another penalty, putting the Quins within striking distance of a victory.
And with both sides battling hard for supremacy, Crick’s Ieuan Werret found himself “in the pocket” and slotted over a drop-goal to stretch the Powys side’s lead.
A late unconverted try from Aber’s Ieuan James gave them hope, but it was not to be and Crickhowell kept the cup for another year.
Man of the Match was Keanu Morris.