CRICKHOWELL RFC were celebrating again on Wednesday night when they narrowly retained the Ivor Jones Cup in a repeat of last year's derby final against Abergavenny Quins.
Crick beat New Panteg 22-11 while Quins beat Abersychan 19-3 to set up the final at Pontypool United's ground, and they won out again 28-25 in a fiercely contested and well-supported match.
On Saturday, Abergavenny 1st XV welcomed Bedlinog to Bailey Park in WRU East One, and both teams exchanged early penalties before the visitors scored their first try just before half-time to go in at the break with a 13-3 lead.
Early in the second half Nathan Williams ran in Abergavenny’s first try, converted by Rhys Jones to cut the deficit.
The Foxes were soon on the attack though and a second try restored their 10-point lead.
Abergavenny put together some quality attacking play in the last quarter of the game and were well worth their second try scored again by Williams.
But Bedlinog stretched the lead yet again before Williams completed a very impressive performance by scoring his hat-trick towards the end of the game. This closed the score-line to 27-24 with Abergavenny in the ascendancy.
But time ran out and another game slipped through the Claret and Ambers' fingers, leaving them 10th.
Champions elect Brynmawr beat second-to-bottom visitors Risca 59-0, and have one game left to reach the 100-point mark this weekend, while fifth-placed Blaenavon lost out 38-24 at Dowlais.
Mid-table Usk were squeezed out 26-24 at high-flying Croesyceiliog in their final East 2 match, while no doubt still celebrating, Crickhowell lost 40-12 at home to East 4 leaders Newport Saracens.
Brynmawr host Talywain this Saturday in an East 1 top-two battle, while Blaenavon-based Forgeside host West Mon in East 5.