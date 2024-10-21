WRU East One
Bedlinog 47 Abergavenny 1st XV 19
ABERGAVENNY 1st XV travelled to league leaders Bedlinog on Saturday with a side showing many changes from the previous week's win over derby rivals Blaenavon, reports COLIN EVANS.
Dan Davies, Alfie Lewis, Olly Milson, Callum Poole, Dan Beavan, Max Gregory, Luke Evans and Rob Dudley-Jones made up the forwards.
And Rhys Ferguson, Will Rees, Ben Evans, Lewis Prendergast, Harvey Barrier, Anthony Squire and Dayle Price started in the backs.
From the kick-off, Bedlinog’s forwards imposed themselves, their scrum power putting them on the front foot to enable their big ball carriers to test the Abergavenny defence.
The gaps soon appeared and during a devastating 20-minute spell, Bedlinog crossed four times to open up a 28-0 lead.
Tom Powell was introduced to add some experience in the front row, and this improved the set piece, but the hosts were soon over again when a defensive kick was collected by the Bedlinog winger who ran through Abergavenny defenders to create a fifth try.
At 33-0 the home side looked very comfortable, but to their credit Abergavenny hit back, creating pressure in the Bedlinog 22, with several phases of play leading to an overhead pass from Will Rees to put Anthony Squire into the corner for 33-5 at the interval.
Aaron Mills, Dylan Edwards and Kiatisak Tinanop were introduced in the second half, and the latter soon collected a defensive kick and fed Ben Evans who carved a way through to find Squire, who closed on the line before Dan Beavan collected the recycled ball to dart over for the try, converted by Harvey Barrier to make it 33-12.
Bedlinog had the next period of pressure and extended their lead to 40-12 with a three-quarter move into the corner.
Morgan West-Jones then came on to energise the visitors' forwards, and after a direct run from Evans, Dylan Edwards was on hand to score their third try, converted by Barrier (40-19).
With just minutes left, Aber played expansively searching for a bonus point try, but unfortunately this resulted in an interception for Bedlinog to make the final score 47-19.
But back at Bailey Park, the Quins were celebrating after producing a 90-point thriller with Nelson Nomads, running out 68-22 winners.
They were 40-3 up at half-time, and even when reduced to 13 continued to hold their own, winning the second half 28-19.
Shae Price and Josh Hitchman scored try hat-tricks and Robbie Lewis a brace, backed by Adam Binmore and Rob Lothian scores, with Tom Jones kicking nine conversions.