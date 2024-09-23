ABERGAVENNY RFC 1st XV entertained Pontypool United for their first home game of the season, and ran out 41-19 winners in an entertaining WRU East One clash on food festival Saturday, reports COLIN EVANS.
An expectant crowd welcomed the two teams onto the field and the home supporters were first to make themselves heard as Abergavenny spread the ball with great fluency, creating space for Anthony Squire to run in his first try of the afternoon, converted by Harvey Barrier.
Pontypool were soon on the attack, pinning the home side in their own half, and some weak defending allowed the visitors to penetrate the Aber line, scoring under the posts to level the scores at 7-7.
But United then failed to clear their line from a defensive scrum, with Tom Foley collecting the loose ball and offloading a scoring pass for Squire to score his second try, expertly converted by Barrier.
Pontypool came back strongly into the game, having a long period of possession in the Abergavenny 22., and a succession of penalties resulted in two yellow cards for the home side.
The remaining players defended manfully, but a cross kick found space for Pontypool to score their second try, closing the score to 14-12.
Just before half-time Abergavenny won a penalty though, which Barrier converted to take them into the break with a 17-12 lead.
Early in the second half an early penalty opportunity was very well taken by Barrier, crucially giving the home side a two-score cushion.
This seemed to deflate the visitors and from the restart Pontypool failed to deal with a box kick allowing Will Rees to gather the loose ball and race fully 50 metres to score under the posts, converted again by Barrier for 27-12.
Abergavenny continued to grow in confidence, putting numerous phases together.
And after a lengthy period of forwards and backs inter passing, Dayle Price found Squire in space on half-way, who glided down the touchline before stepping inside with a turn of speed that left the defenders clutching at thin air to score his hat-trick try, the conversion extending the score to 34-12.
The hosts continued to delight the home crowd with attractive rugby played at pace, Max Gregory collecting the ball from a breakdown and breaking through the initial tackle to run 30m to score Abergavenny’s fifth try to put the game out of the reach.
Pontypool United continued to battle hard and were rewarded with a consolation try near the end to close the scoreline up to 41-19.
Abergavenny travel to Nelson this Saturday (September 28) while the Quins entertain Ynysddu at home.
Elsewhere in East One, Blaenavon lost narrowly 23-15 at Senghenydd, while last year’s champions Brynmawr pipped St Peters 17-15 at home in Championship East.
Usk 1st XV also secured their first win squeezing home 36-31 against visitors Abercarn in East 2, as Nantyglo had things much easier winning 33-0 at home against Abertysswg in E3.
Crickhowell lost though, 30-18 at RTB Ebbw Vale in E4, along with Forgeside who went down 19-3 at Bettws.
Other fixtures this Saturday include – Aberdare v Brynmawr, Blaenavon v Newport HSOB, Blaina v Usk, Fleur De Lys v Nantyglo, Crickhowell v Bettws, Forgeside v Whitehead.