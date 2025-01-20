WRU East One
Abergavenny 1st XV 10 Bedlinog 17
ABERGAVENNY welcomed second-placed Bedlinog to Bailey Park for their first game of 2025 on Saturday after a five-week break with no fixtures, reports COLIN EVANS.
Abergavenny selected Tom Powell, Robbie Lewis, Matt Charles, Callum Poole, Will Evans, Dan Beavan, Luke Evans and James Trumper in the forwards, with Rhys Ferguson, Will Rees, Ben Evans, Lewis Prendergast, Tom Foley, Anthony Squire and Dale Price lining up in the backs.
The hosts began the game in determined fashion, Powell, Lewis and Charles showing dominance at scrum time which provided a solid platform to play off all afternoon.
For the first period of the game, Abergavenny put pressure on the Bedlinog tryline and were unlucky to have a try disallowed.
Bedlinog then came into proceedings and gained a penalty in the Abergavenny half which was converted giving them a 3-0 lead.
The Abergavenny lineout functioned well during the game, Will Evans and Beavan securing their own ball and putting the Bedlinog lineout under pressure on several occasions.
From this solid platform Foley was able to make a break in midfield, link up with Price and it was left for Ferguson to finish off the move for the hosts' first try and a 5-3 lead.
Bedlinog responded with a concerted period of pressure just before half-time but impressive and determined defence kept their tryline intact before the referee blew for the break, with Aber holding a slight lead.
The Aber forwards continued to put in their best performance of the season during the second half, and the platform gave the three-quarters a steady supply of possession to continually attack the visiting defence.
But during one such attack, Bedlinog intercepted an Abergavenny pass to race away and score under the posts, with the try converted for a 10-5 lead.
Dylan Edwards and Tom Jones were then brought on to freshen up to backs while Alfie Lewis and Olly Milson were introduced into the forwards.
The visitors' lead inspired them to pressurise the Abergavenny line, and despite the spirit of togetherness keeping the tryline intact for a long period, Bedlinog finally found an opening to stretch the lead to 17-5.
With only minutes left it would have been a travesty if Abergavenny were to take nothing from this game after such an encouraging performance.
And one final effort took play into the Bedlinog 22 where Foley was able to score a well-deserved try to secure a losing bonus point with a final score of 17-10 to the visitors.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon won 27-22 at Monmouth to climb above Aber to seventh.
But last year's East One champions Brynmawr lost 17-3 at basement rivals St Peters in Championship East, leaving them bottom of the table.
Mid-table Usk won 22-16 at home to Garndiffaith in East Two, while a last-minute try saw Nantyglo squeeze home 22-21 at home to top-four Marchen in E3.
And Crickhowell beat basement hosts Forgeside 31-0 to go second in E4.
Fixtures this Saturday (January 25) include – Abertillery BG v Abergavenny, Abergavenny Quins v Monmouth Druids, Blaenavon v Pontypool United, Brynmawr v Aberdare, Blackwood v Usk, Chepstow v Nantyglo, Crickhowell v Llanhilleth, Pontllanfraith v Forgeside.