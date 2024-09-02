ABERGAVENNY RFC 1st XV launch their WRU One 2024/25 campaign with a derby match away to county rivals Monmouth this Saturday (September 7), kick-off 2.30pm.
Blaenavon host Abertillery BG the same afternoon, while last season's E1 champions Brynmawr start life in the WRU Championship at home to Mountain Ash.
Nantyglo are also away to New Panteg in East 3.
WRU East 2 doesn't start until the following week (Saturday, September 14), with newly-promoted Usk travelling to face Caldicot, while also promoted Forgeside have to similarly wait until then to take their East 4 bow at home to RTB Ebbw Vale.
Abergavenny 1sts are home to Pontypool United on September 21, before visiting Nelson on September 28, followed by a trip to the seaside in the WRU Knockout on October 5 at Barry RFC.
Blaenavon visit Senghenydd on September 21, before hosting Newport HSOB on September 28, with a bye in the cup the following weekend.
Brynmawr RFC travel to Rumney on September 14, before hosting St Peters on September 21, who they also visit in the cup on October 5 after visiting Aberdare on September 28.
Future Usk fixtures are Abercarn home (Sept 21), Blaina away (Sept 28); upcoming Nantyglo games are Abertysswg home (Sept 21), Fleur de Lys away twice (Sept 28 and Oct 5); and Forgeside matches are Bettws away (Sept 21) and Whitehead home (Sept 28) and