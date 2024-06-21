Page was appointed as Cymru Manager on an interim basis in November 2020 and was given the role on a permanent basis in September 2022. During his time in charge, Page managed the team in the UEFA EURO 2020 finals and led Cymru to the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals, which was Cymru’s first appearance in a World Cup since 1958. During his time in charge, Cymru also secured promotion to League A in the UEFA Nations League.