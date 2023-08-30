Gwent Premier League One
Mardy FC 6 FC Tredegar 0
Mardy continued their good start to the season last Wednesday night with a 6-0 win over struggling Tredegar, although they left it very late to achieve the sort of scoreline their dominance deserved, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Rhys Meadows hit four, two of them in secon d half injury time.
But the signs were there from early in the game when Liam Simmonds beat Tredegar keeper Colin Evans with a lob that came back off the crossbar before Dan Wait and Rhys Meadows went close with attempts that were well saved.
After 20 minutes it was Ben Jones’s chance to go close with a powerful left foot shot that again brought the best out of Evans.
But the breakthrough finally came two minutes later when a Jones cross was assisted by Wait for Meadows to score from close range.
Simmonds then hit the woodwork again but chances came and went with monotonous regularity before the half-time break arrived with still only a slender one-goal lead.
The second half continued in similar vein until the 56th minute when lovely interplay between Simmonds and Owen Vaughan saw the latter put over a pinpoint cross for Meadows to head home.
Vaughan also hit the post direct from one of a number of Mardy corners before a third goal came about in the 72nd minute when a cross was cleared only as far as Lloyd Walker who hammered home his first goal of the season.
With full time up, three goals still seemed an inadequate return for Mardy until an incredible finish of a further three goals in two added minutes gave the game a more realistic scoreline.
The first arrived when a Brad Daniels shot was blocked only for Meadows to follow up and score.
Two minutes later a corner was headed in by Matt Wham before some sloppy defensive play from the kick off saw Meadows through on goal to bet confidently to complete the scoring with his fourth.
The unbeaten record was then maintained on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Pontymister, although after Wednesday’s goal frolics, the quality was the veritable donkey cart after the Lord Mayor’s show.
Despite missing four players from the midweek starting line up, Mardy made a good start and in their first move of the game, a Meadows header beat the keeper but came back off the post to safety.
But the visitors didn’t have long to wait for a goal with Aaron Norman flicking home a Lloyd Walker corner after six minutes.
They dominated the first half hour but almost conceded when the hosts worked an attacker clear only for keeper Chris Price to make a great save in a one on one.
The warning wasn’t heeded, however, and after 37 minutes another good move saw Theo Evans Powell score with a low left foot drive to make it 1-1 at the break.
The second half degenerated into a rather disjointed affair with Pontymister missing several good chances before the final whistle sounded with honours even.
Mardy 2nds played their first league game at home to Pontnewynydd and despite being two goals to the good just before the hour mark, they went down to a 5-3 loss with their goals coming from Nathan Price (2) and Matthew Lynch.
Tonight (Wed, Sept 6), Mardy 1st XI host PILCS before a trip to Tredegar on Saturday (Sept 9) whilst Mardy 2nds host Clydach Wasps 2nds.