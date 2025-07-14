SCORCHING temperatures greeted the 145 crews that assembled in the beautiful Mid Wales market town of Builth Wells for the Nicky Grist Stages latest of round of the Protyre BTRDA series couple with the Pirelli Welsh National championship, HRCR Stage Masters and TCS series writes Paul Willetts.
The entry was boosted by both the Castrol and MEM Toyota Yaris of Will Creighton and Merion Evans joining the entry looking for extra mileage before there BRC campaign resumes.
Two loops of the classic forests of Crychan Halfway Monument and the returning Route 60 interspersed with a midday service.
Excessive tyre wear, plumes of dust, the heat was going to be the main talking points of the day.
But it turned out to be an excellent day for our local crews with many coming away with silverware after a tough day's motorsport.
Ben Friend together with regular co driver Cliffy Simmons came away with 16th overall second in class and third Historic despite the heat causing an engine misfire and having excessive tyre wear on the Allglass Anglia Escort RS1800.
Nik Elsmore with new co-driver Ifan Devine in the CDS Taxis & Calico Interiors backed Mitsubishi Evo 9 finished 19th overall & fourth in class, now armed with a new engine it was a loose TCA bolt that caused for concern on the opening loop.
"The cars pulling all over the place I hope we can get it sorted in service, but the engine is really good pin sharpe, I did a small test yesterday just to knock some of the rust off me,” he said.
Reigning BTRDA Bronze Star champions Nigel and Karen Jenkins in the NJ Autos Vauxhall Nova were looking to get there season back on track after a difficult start and had a real ding dong battle with Dylan Fowler -Bishop and Dan Evans in the Restruct backed Nissan Micra on the opening loop dust and an overshoot saw the drop 15 seconds to there rivals at service.
A big push on the next three tests saw the gap close to within three seconds with eight miles of Crychan still to go, but unfortunately a loose intercom lead meant that they went over a mile without the all important pacenotes and then a puncture saw any hopes of a 1400 win evaporate but they still finished 32nd overall and second in class.
Geoff Phelps and Colin Jenkins were another crew to take silverware home with second in class 6 and 34th overall in the Cherry Rock Mk1 Escort after a trouble free run.
Ed James together with Kevin Lane in the lovely Nissan Micra Kit Car had there best run of the season to date finishing 53rd overall and third 1400 home.
Charles Hopkinson with Alun Jones on the notes in the Dave Jenkins Motorsport Escort RS1800 took 63rd and 15th in class.
It was a mixed day for father & daughter duo Jeremy and Alexandra Harris in the beautiful Kilcot Garage Escort Mexico with a time consuming puncture on stage two and what Jeremy described as " miss communication " on stage three plus he had a vibration which he hoped was just the exhaust,but all was well on the second loop finishing 76 overall and 9th in class and some good Welsh championship points.
Rounding out the locals were Graham Thatcher & Tim Samuel in the mighty Pembridge Vehicle Management TR7 V8 took 99th overall sixth in class.
Overall winners of the event were William Creighton and Liam Regan in the Castrol backed Toyota Yaris, with Osian Pryce and Phil Pugh taking top second honours in 12th in the Wales Motorsport Escort RS1800.
But the real heroes were all the marshals and officials who were out in that heat all day also the organisers who supplied everyone with plenty of water all day.
