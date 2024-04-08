NEW Abergavernny Cricket Club chairman Geoff Shackleton – following in late father Brian's footsteps – and new captain Sam Clarke are looking forward to the new season under their leadership, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
After winning Division 1 of the South East Wales Cricket League, Abergavenny CC 1st XI will be playing the 2024 season in South Wales Premier Division 2, the second tier of Welsh Cricket.
As well as the nucleus of the promotion-winning side, Abergavenny welcome an overseas player once again in the shape of Daniel Skipwith, a pupil of Brisbane State High School, fresh from an outstanding performance for Queensland U17s at the 2023 Cricket Australia National Championships, as they brought home the championship trophy after an impressive victory against NSW Metro.
This led to Daniel being selected for Queensland U19s .
Abergavenny have a rich history of attracting Brisbane-based cricketers since 1996 when they hired Brad Murphy as coach.
He enjoyed three seasons there and recommended the likes of Ross Lupton, Andrew Robinson, Alan Free and Darren Holder.
If Daniel – currently in Sri Lanka with Queensland Academy – lives up to Brad's assessment he will do fine.
Other newcomers are Ryan Avery who joins from Croesyceiliog CC and Karl Leathley from Helston in Cornwall, an opening bat who played for Cornwall against Wales NC at Avenue Road last August.
Abergavenny will again field four senior teams with the 2nd XI playing in SEWCL Division 6, the 3rds in Div 10 and the 4ths in Div 12 E.
With the club's commitment to developing cricketers the club will again offer girls' cricket, U9s, U11s, U13s, and U15s.
Many of the teams are mixed although the Girls/Ladies have their own teams and fixtures at U13 and seniors.
This is as well as the national programme All Stars Cricket and Dynamo Cricket.
Abergavenny CC is also proud to announce the selection of Ryland Wallace and Andy Timpson for the 2024 Over 70s World Cup. Ryland recently represented Wales in the over-60s World Cup in India.