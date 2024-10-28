Abergavenny Cricket Club have a long history of supporting benefits and Testimonials dating back to the fifties. This tradition continued on Friday evening when the club chairman Geoff Shackleton and his wife Clodagh hosted a dinner for Chris Cooke the Glamorgan wicket keeper batsman.
The function room was full with guests in attendance supporting the event.
Prior to the meal the chairman spoke of the sadness following the loss of the club president Dick Brown who recently passed away and the guests took part in a minutes silence.
Following the meal there was an session from Tony Coles, before a Question and Answer Session chaired by Mark Wallace Director of Cricket with panellists James Harris, Chris Cooke and Ben Morris, who gave some interesting insights into varied topics that were brought up through questions from the guests. The meal was provided by Vicky Crabtree and along with the service was excellent. The club wishes to thank everyone who supported the night.
On the same night as the dinner for Chris Cooke at the club members of the 2nd X1 - winners of SEWCL Division 6 attended their presentation evening at Sofia Gardens in Cardiff where skipper Matthew Knight and some of the players received the trophy from Mark Frost.