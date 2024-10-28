ABERGAVENNY 21 BLAENAVON 27
Two weeks after the league encounter Blaenavon were back at Bailey Park having been drawn with Abergavenny in the second round of the WRU League 1 cup. With both teams very familiar with each other and geographically very close, it was no surprise that a very large crowd gathered in anticipation for this latest local derby.
Abergavenny began the game with great enterprise, moving the ball to all areas of the field and testing the Blaenavon defense. From a position in the visitors 22 Harvey Barrier opened the scoring with a well struck penalty. Blaenavon then had a extended period of pressure in the Abergavenny half with a few opportunities to score before they created a try in the corner to take the lead 3 – 5. Abergavenny having endured further Blaenavon pressure were able to break out of defense and from a quick tap penalty on halfway Rhys Ferguson linked up with Harry Leaver before sending Max Wiltshire in under the posts for Abergavenny’s opening try, converted by Harvey Barrier.
Leading up to half time Abergavenny had another penalty opportunity which Harvey Barrier converted taking Abergavenny into halftime leading 13 – 5.
Blaenavon began the second half in determined fashion, a long period of pressure in the Abergavenny half resulted in a try in the corner closing the score to 13 – 10. The pressure continued and from a goal line dropout, Blaenavon constructed a counterattack which resulted in a third try in the corner to regain the lead 13 – 15. Blaenavon looked to have gained the momentum in this game but from a penalty opportunity near halfway Harvey Barrier expertly slotted the ball between the posts to regain the lead 16 – 15.
Errors were then to cost Abergavenny dearly in this game, firstly a knock on deep in the Abergavenny half resulted in a try when Blaenavon picked up from the back of the scrum and went over in the corner. This would be followed by a speculative kick which proved elusive to the Abergavenny defender and was gratefully gathered by the Blaenavon attacker to score under the posts. This gave the visitors a significant 16 – 27 lead deep into the second half. One thing you can be sure about with this young Abergavenny side is they will never give up, this would prove to be the case once again.
Playing with tempo and youthful energy they created an opening to send Harry Leaver over in the corner to close the score to 21 – 27. Further pressure from the home side created opportunities going into the final moments of the game and a guilt edged opportunity was created in the final play of the game only for the final pass to miss its target and send Blaenavon on into the next round of the cup.