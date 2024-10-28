Errors were then to cost Abergavenny dearly in this game, firstly a knock on deep in the Abergavenny half resulted in a try when Blaenavon picked up from the back of the scrum and went over in the corner. This would be followed by a speculative kick which proved elusive to the Abergavenny defender and was gratefully gathered by the Blaenavon attacker to score under the posts. This gave the visitors a significant 16 – 27 lead deep into the second half. One thing you can be sure about with this young Abergavenny side is they will never give up, this would prove to be the case once again.