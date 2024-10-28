ARDAL South East golden boot holder Chris Ham scored a dramatic winning goal deep in stoppage time as Goytre beat league leaders Treowen Stars FC 3-2 under the Plough Road floodlights on Friday, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
It capped a great week for the Penperlleni outfit, after a 56th-minute Lewis Iles strike at home to Cardiff Draconians in midweek had put them through to the third round of the JD Cymru Welsh Cup in a 1-0 victory.
The hosts opened the scoring on Friday in the 28th minute when Joel Richards surprised Stars custodian Jonathan Green at his near post with an opportunistic effort from just inside the right-hand touchline.
Goytre doubled their lead five minutes before half-time when Elias Youssef drove into the penalty area and his ensuing low cross towards the danger area was turned into his own net by visiting defender Tommy James.
Treowen Stars halved the deficit nine minutes after the interval courtesy of Chris Hartland's low 25-yard free-kick that nestled into the bottom corner of Joseph Massaro's goal.
Goytre faced a rearguard action for large parts of the second-half as the league leaders placed sustained pressure on the home goal, but it was beginning to appear that they had done enough to claim all three points.
However, substitute Chris Colvin fired home a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser after the hosts failed to clear the ball from their penalty area and that goal seemed set to maintain the Starts' long unbeaten league run.
But the drama had not concluded, with Ham smashing the ball into the top corner from 25 yards out two minutes later having spotted Green off his line, to secure last gasp victory to move them into the top-half of the table.
League rivals Abergavenny Town returned to winning ways with a 4-2 triumph at Newport Corinthians on Saturday afternoon, Rudi Griffiths putting them 1-0 up after just five minutes before Corries levelled 19 minutes in.
Ali Brisam then made it 2-1 for Aber 10 minutes before the break and a goal from Mason Keepin-Davies then put them in control with a third right on half-time.
Keepin-Davies struck again mid-way through the second period, and despite a late Corries response, Aber held on a for a good win that lifts them to fifth.
And on a great weekend for the local sides, Blaenavon Blues secured a 4-0 home win over top half Abercarn to move three points clear of the dropzone, an Alex Berrow brace, and a goal apiece from Matty Burns and Sam Bull securing the points.
Elsewhere, Aber's table-topping FAW South East Reserves team lost out 3-1 away to Trethomas 2nds, Matthew Price with the consolation eight minutes into first half stoppage time.
Blues 2nds were also second best losing 5-1 away to Cwmbran Celtic 2nds and stay bottom.