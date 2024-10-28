It was a good weekend for Mardy with the first team coming out on top in a ten goal thriller away to Newport based Albion Rovers and the second team scoring five unanswered goals against Panteg reserves.
The first team actually made a poor start and were one down after only six minutes but by the half hour mark had replied three times thanks to an equaliser from Musab Hussein and two from Tom Jenkins whose quick feet and ability to find space caused problems for the home team. Jack Williams was also at his creative best and came in for some rough treatment before Rovers shocked Mardy with two goals of their own minutes before half time to make the interval score 3-3.
Fortunately, the visitors regained their composure after the break and player coach Owen Vaughan celebrated his return to fitness by putting his team back in front before top scorer Nathan Price grabbed his sixth of the season to give Mardy a 5-3 lead. Looking set for consecutive away wins, Mardy were given a scare in the 90th minute when the lead was cut to one when Rovers were awarded a penalty but Jack William scored a richly deserved goal in injury time to set the seal on a 6-4 away win. This Saturday, the team have a scheduled home game against Pontymister with the venue uncertain because of the current pitch problem at Mardy Park.
The second team were also in good form on their return to Gwent Central league action with a comfortable 5-0 win against Panteg reserves. On target for Mardy were James Copeland, Max Williams with his first for the Club, Jamie Vaughan, Mark Hughes and Massoud Naeim. The team have a Saturday off this week before returning to action with a Cup game against Glascoed on 9 November.