USK Cricket Club have celebrated a brilliant season on the field, with the club awards night and the unbeaten women's softball team being presented with their league title in their first year of competition.
Six of the ladies side attended a presentation dinner in Swansea for topping their division in the South East Wales Softball League, winning seven games and losing none.
They beat Blackwood into second followed by Abertillery, Tredegar, Ebbw Vale, Panteg and Glangrwyney.
And they posted: "It was a fun evening and so great to be in a room full of women who love playing cricket as much as we do.
"This year was the first time the ladies have taken part in the league, so to win was a brilliant achievement. Something for the whole team to be very proud of. Roll on competing again next year!"
Meanwhile the club hosted its annual awards last week following a stellar all-round season that also saw the 1st XI finish third in the South Wales Premier Cricket League Division 1, ahead of city sides like Cardiff and Swansea, the 2nds win promotion to South East Wales 3, the 3rds finish third in SEW 9, and the new Midweek team finish third in the Newport & District Midweek League table.
The 1st XI awards were:
Batsman Of The Year - Tamoor Zafar
Bowler Of The Year - Ben Jones
Player's Player Of The Year - Tamoor Zafar
2nd XI awards:
Batsman Of The Year - Sidharth Ramesh
Bowler Of The Year - Ryan Price
Player's Player Of The Year - Joe Peacock
3rd XI awards:
Batsman Of The Year - Dan Cordell
Bowler Of The Year - Ross Price
Player's Player Of The Year - Sam Rodden
Midweek XI awards:
Batsman Of The Year - Matt Williams
Bowler Of The Year - Ryan Price
Player's Player Of The Year - Matt Hancock & Matt Williams
Women's XI awards:
Coaches Player Of The Year - Helie Lewis
Player's Player Of The Year - Kate Jones
Under 19s:
Player Of The Year - Ryan Price
And Club Person Of The Year went to Hadyn Jeremiah.
In two previous attempts at tackling SWPL1 (2010 & 2012), Usk 1sts finished rock bottom, but this time, helped by Glamorgan pros Billy Root and Will Smale, they defied all expectations.
And with the vast majority playing their first full season of PL cricket, the club is excited to see what they can do in the coming years.
The 2nds finished with 100 points from the last 100 available to clinch promotion with 11 wins, two defeats and three cancellations, and despite just being pipped to the title by two points by local rivals Monkswood, Usk had the fewest defeats of all teams.