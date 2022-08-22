Pipe knocks up a magnificent century!
Tom Pipes’ maiden 1st X1 century (166) the highlight of the bloodless victory over Lisvane, reports Paul Sussex
The first X1 were at home to Lisvane CC and ran out easy winners.
The highlight of the game was a magnificent century (166) by 18 year old Tom Pipe who played some superb shots especially the square cuts on his way to the century and after reaching the milestone of a maiden century at 1st X1 level he showed an ultra aggressive style to his game with some very attacking shots. This in only his 3rd full season in the 1st X1, his previous best was (94) v Maesteg in 2020. He did score hundred in 2019 as a 16 year old in Senior cricket but not at 1st X1 level. It took his seasons tally past 500 runs with 2 games to go. After skipper Will Glenn (11) fell with the score on 48, Tom put on a 107 run partnership with James Francis (52) for the 2nd wicket, then for the 4th wicket another partnership of 80 runs with Owen Harris (21) his final contribution was a 54 run partnership with Ben Lander (27) he was finally out with the score on 295 having contributed 166 of the runs with 18 fours and 3 sixes. Abergavenny finished their 50 overs on 332-7
After chasing the ball all round the ground for 50 overs Lisvane set off to reach the 333 to win with little panache and found themselves losing wickets at fairly regular intervals with only two of the first seven batters reaching double figures and found themselves 83-7 in the 25th over, the tail however did show some fight and took the game to the 43rd over before being finally all out for 141. For Abergavenny the main architects with the ball were James Francis with 5-29 his third ‘Ffeiffer’ of the season and Sam Clarke with 3 -30. Pawan Nisansala Peiris Lokukankanamage and Lewys Wilkes McCarthy chipped in with a wicket each. Next week the 1st X1 are away at
Sudbrook CC. Footnote- The 166 for Tom Pipe appears to be the highest score by a First X1 club player discounting overseas players, player coaches and professionals
Abergavenny 2nd x1 collapse against the side who sit 2nd bottom of the table
In the 2nd X1 fixture Mountain Ash won the toss and elected to bat first but the decision backfired on them as they were all out for a modest 120, 32 of which were extras. All five bowlers used were involved in the wickets but Jack Ryan with (4-18) and Ryan Pugh with (3-25) were outstanding and they were well supported by Jonty Heffaran, Dylan Beaumont-Welsh and Robbie Sandford who all took a wicket apiece. What appeared to be a relatively easy task for the 2nd X1 turned into a nightmare as the capitulated to 74 all out. With only the acting skipper Gareth Powell (17) and Ellis Jones (11) getting into double figures in their defence it was a young inexperienced side in the main. Next week is their final game at home to Llanarth
Unlikely collapse sees the 3rd X1 lose
After a convincing 8 wicket victory last week the 3rd X1 were in good heart as they took on Cynon Valley CC away. In a very disappointing game after bowling Cynon Valley out relatively cheaply, they in turned were skittled out for one of their lowest totals of the season and hurtled to a very thorough thrashing. Final game next week v Cardiff at home
Cynon Valley 126 all out Sheehan 3-29, N.Jones 2-21, E.Shackleton 2-14 Nanjan 2-20
Abergavenny 3rd X1 80 all out Satish Rohra (10)
Roy Packiyaraj
(11)
Eoin Shackleton (22)
Maiden century (102*) for Will Eccles v Monmouth CC
The 4th X1 were at home to Monmouth in a friendly that counted regarding individual scores and wickets but not for League points. It was a memorable game for young Will Eccles who scored his maiden century Meanwhile their rivals for the title racked up 347-5 in their fixture with Glangrwyney taking them to within 2 points of Abergavenny 4th X1 before their game with each other next week at Chepstow. Batting first Monmouth recovered from 22-2 to be 145-4 at one point however the remaining overs only found them reaching 154-7. Star bowler was Toby Smith with 3 wickets for 5 runs from 4 overs. There was one wicket each for Adam Eccles, Dave Gray and Manuraj Raju. Lotte Matthews who didn’t take a wicket bowled really well for 8 overs for just 21 runs. The runs were knocked off in the 22nd over for the loss of just 2 wickets, Archie Eccles with a magnificent (102*) Toby Smith (10) and Barry French (23)
Abergavenny First X1 2022 (Pictured v Lisvane)
Back Row L-R John Davies (scorer) Pawan Nisansala, Tom Pipe, Ben Morris, Tom Norton, Ben Lander, Joe Harris. Front Row L-R Owen Harris, Sam Clarke, Will Glenn (Capt) James Francis, Lewys Wilkes McCarthy
Centurions for Abergavenny CC players this season
James Francis (173) Ioan Lilly (118) Stuart Eccles (126) Will Glenn (108) Ross Hayden (160) Eve Jackson (100) Toby Smith (103*) & (125*) Leo Ling (104) Steve Brown (103) Jack Ryan (102*) Tom Pipe (164) Archie Eccles (102*) Possibly a record number of centuries from different ACC players
