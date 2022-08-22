The highlight of the game was a magnificent century (166) by 18 year old Tom Pipe who played some superb shots especially the square cuts on his way to the century and after reaching the milestone of a maiden century at 1st X1 level he showed an ultra aggressive style to his game with some very attacking shots. This in only his 3rd full season in the 1st X1, his previous best was (94) v Maesteg in 2020. He did score hundred in 2019 as a 16 year old in Senior cricket but not at 1st X1 level. It took his seasons tally past 500 runs with 2 games to go. After skipper Will Glenn (11) fell with the score on 48, Tom put on a 107 run partnership with James Francis (52) for the 2nd wicket, then for the 4th wicket another partnership of 80 runs with Owen Harris (21) his final contribution was a 54 run partnership with Ben Lander (27) he was finally out with the score on 295 having contributed 166 of the runs with 18 fours and 3 sixes. Abergavenny finished their 50 overs on 332-7