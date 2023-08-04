PRE-season preparations are moving ahead at Mardy FC, on and off the field, including the appointment of Philip Hemmings as General Manager, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Philip served Mardy as a player and manager before spending time in managerial positions at Abergavenny Thursdays and Town.
The Junior section of the club were also busy holding an open training session for their new U9 intake for which volunteers, including coaches and a first aid person are required.
On the field, spectators were treated to another double header on Saturday starting with a 2nd XI fixture against PILCS 2nds. Mardy went ahead through Nathan Price but fell behind before a first goal since joining for Musap Husein resulted in a 2-2 draw.
Next up were the 1sts against North Gwent Premier League champions Newbridge Town. Club captain Matthew Wham gave Mardy the lead from the penalty spot and increased the lead with his second before half-time but a competitive second half failed to produce a goal, leaving the home side 2-0 winners.
Only one fixture this weekend but it’s an interesting looking one with the 2nds entertaining Crickhowell in a local derby friendly.