MARDY Football Club hold their annual fun and football day at Mardy Park this Saturday (June 7) involving past, present and future players and spectators, reports CLIVE HARRY.
It follows a long season of league and cup action, which the club celebrated with their senior awards ceremony a few days ago.
The Clubperson of the Year trophy went to Louise Mayes for the second year running.
Louise has combined coaching a club junior side with being club secretary, frequently acted as kit and laundry manager and generally carries out whatever tasks are outstanding.
The full list of first team winners was:
Managers Player of the year - Ellis French;
Players' Player - Nathan Price;
Top scorer - Ross Melrose;
Goal of the season - Owen Vaughan;
Best newcomer - Jack Williams.
Second team awards went to:
Manager's Player - Max Williams;
Players' Player - Wayne Saunders;
Top scorer - Mark Hughes;
Best newcomer - Lewi Bradford.
The action starts at the fun and football day as early as 10am on Saturday, with the Mardy U11s team taking on Crickhowell followed at 11.30 by Mardy U12s v Raglan U12s.
The U16s then hold their awards ceremony before taking on a team comprising members of the club's committee and coaches at 1pm.
The spotlight then shifts back to the U11s and U12s, who will have their presentation of awards before six teams compete in a tournament for the Mackie Skinner 60th Anniversary Cup.
Each team will consist of past and present players alongside young players who will stepping up to play senior football in the forthcoming season.
The sides will be captained by Max Williams, Gary Barrell, Chris Price, Owen Vaughan, James Copeland and Mark Hughes, with the final expected around 5pm.
Food and drink will be available at the ground as well as a bouncy castle and gladiator inflatable.
