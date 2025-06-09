Hay Challenge Cup
Hay St Mary’s 1 Clydach Wasps 5
CLYDACH Wasps retained the Hay Challenge Cup following a 5-1 victory in biblical rain conditions over hosts Hay St Mary's at Forest Road on Saturday, reports STUART TOWNSEND
Wasps were holders, having lifted the cup when it was last contested two years ago, and thought they had opened the scoring through Josh Baynton from an eighth-minute corner.
However, referee Gareth Ratcliffe ruled the goal out due to a pull on an opponent.
But Wasps broke the deadlock courtesy of Matthew Knights' header from a 32nd-minute free-kick into the penalty area.
Saints knew it was always going to be a tough afternoon, with a number of key personnel missing, but had done well to limit their Autocentre Gwent Premier opponents to just a single goal at the break.
Wasps doubled their lead six minutes after the interval though when Paton fired a low shot past Horsely after breaking into the box.
The Saints keeper was beaten again two minutes later when a deep cross from the left was volleyed past the former Crickhowell keeper by Rhys Tutton from close-range.
Hay reduced the deficit on the hour mark with the goal of the match however, when Tom Gardner's 25-yard rocket found the back of the net via the underside of the bar.
But Wasps regained their three-goal buffer courtesy of a 78th-minute penalty successfully converted by Baynton before concluding the scoring with two minutes to play, when the ball was pulled back into the goalmouth from the byline and found the back of the net via a deflection off Tristan Platt.
Following the final whistle, Clydach captain Ben Sherman was presented with the Hay Challenge Cup by the hosts’ Dan Jones before the celebrations could begin for the visitors.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.