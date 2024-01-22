ABERGAVENNY Town slipped to the bottom of the JD South Table after a battling 1-0 loss away to top half Trefelin BGC.
Abertillery Bluebirds’ 2-1 win at Cwmbran Celtic saw them leapfrog the Pennies, who need to change their fortunes fast if they are to have any chance of avoiding the drop.
Trefelin were on the winning side for the fourth time in five matches as Roan Piper’s penalty gave Andy Hill’s side a 1-0 victory.
Piper oozed confidence from 12 yards to score the only goal of the match and send Trefelin up to sixth-place with another impressive performance at Ynys Park.
But while Abergavenny put up a spirited performance, they remain rooted at the foot of the table 13 points from safety.
Ardal South East Blaenavon Blues crashed out of the FAW Trophy at the last 16 stage in Bridgend, crushed 7-0 away by Ardal South West Cefn Cribwr.
Blues posted: “An afternoon to forget for the club as
@CefnCribwrFC progress to the quarter finals of the Dragon Signs FAW Amateur Trophy with an emphatic home win.”
Local rivals Goytre also missed out in the second round of the Ardal South Cup, beaten 4-1 away to Swansea University as Aaron Rees blasted a hat-trick.
At least their 2nds were celebrating after a Friday night 2-1 win away to Tredegar Town 2nds, which lifts them three points above second-to-bottom Aber 2nds, although the Pennies have three games in hand.
On a weekend of few games, Clydach Wasps 2nds climbed off the bottom of Gwent Central One with a 7-4 first win of the season away to mid-table PILCS, Lloyd Francis firing five, and Joel Broad and Kyle Cheshire one apiece.
Crickhowell 2nds were also on song, winning 2-1 at Pontypool College against bottom side Race to go fifth.
Braces from Jake Saunders and Tyler Harris, plus goals from James Hawkins, Chris Melia and Jay Walker fired Forgeside 2nds to a 7-2 home win over Pontnewynydd 2nds in GC2.
The Govilon-based team also observed a minute’s silence for former player Kieren Parfitt with their opponents.
Blaenavon Blues also expressed their condolences, posting: “Everyone connected with the club is very saddened to hear of the passing of Kieren Parfitt.
“Kieren had a number of seasons playing for our third team.
“We would like to express our condolences to all of his family and friends at this sad time.”
Nantyglo 2nds lost out 3-0 at home to Newbridge 2nds in the North Gwent Reserves League and stay second from bottom.
Abergavenny Town 2nds host Blaenavon Blues 2nds this Friday night (January 26).
Fixtures this Saturday (January 27) include – Blaenavon Blues v Treowen Stars, Undy Athletic v Goytre, Rogerstone v Clydach Wasps, Nantyglo v Cwmffrwdoer Sports, Usk Town v Pontnewydd United, Newbridge Town v Brynmawr United, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Fairfield United, Crickhowell 2nds v Tranch, Forgeside v Race, Pontnewynydd 2nds v Usk Town 2nds, Blaenavon Blues 3rds v Prescoed, Cwmffrwdoer Sports 2nds v Forgeside 2nds.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny Town U16s won 3-1 at Newport Saints at the weekend, thanks to goals from Henri Small, Levi Jones and Logan Attwood, while the U19s drew 3-3 at home to Risca United, Curtis Williams securing the equaliser three minutes into stoppage time after strikes from Dillan Campbell and Zack Duke.