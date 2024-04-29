ABERGAVENNY Squash Club's B team closed out the season as second place runners-up in the East Central league, reports MIKE LOGAN.
The B team lost 4-1 away to Newport C, but managed to score more points than third-placed Monmouth A, who also lost 4-1 to Penybont.
Gareth Richards scored the B team's only victory with a gruelling 3-2 win, although Dan Weare, Carl Whiteman and Mike Logan all picked up consolation points in their defeats.
The A team also lost 4-1 in their final fixture against league champions Rhiwbina.
Chris Hill won his tie, but John Procter, Steve Williams, Ellis Lawrence and Mike Logan all lost their matches.
And relegation rivals David Lloyd Cardiff managed to pick up enough points to keep the A team in the seventh place drop zone, which means the A team will be playing Premier B league squash in September.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny juniors fielded an U13s team and an U17s team in the Squash Wales junior league in Rhiwbina.
The U13s were playing their first ever competitive games in front of a noisy crowd, and although they lost their matches with Bridgend and Merthyr, they came away with some positive feedback on their commitment.
The U17s also lost their matches with Merthyr and Swansea, but learnt some useful lessons from their opponents.